UGC NET 2021 registrations end tomorrow; check details at ugcnet.nta.nic.in
National Testing Agency will hold UGC NET on 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 10, 11, 12, 14 and 17 May across various centres
The National Testing Agency (NTA) is going to conduct the UGC NET 2021 examination for Junior Research Fellowship and eligibility for Assistant Professor in May.
Candidates who wish to appear for the National Eligibility Test (NET) this year must apply by tomorrow (Tuesday, 2 March).
The registrations can be completed by visiting ugcnet.nta.nic.in.
While the last date of application is tomorrow, candidates can pay their application fees till 11.50 pm on 3 March, reported Times Now.
The report added that this year, NTA will hold UGC NET on 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 10, 11, 12, 14 and 17 May across various centres.
Follow these steps to apply:
Step 1: Visit the official site of UGC NET
Step 2: Click on the link that reads: ‘Fill Application form Dec 2020 cycle (May 2021)’
Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page
Step 4: Get registered for UGC NET 2021 by typing in your email ID and mobile number
Step 5: Enter the correct details in the spaces given on the application form
Step 6: Upload the scanned photo and signature
Step 7: Pay the application fees
Step 8: Once every detail has been filled up, press on ‘Submit’
Here is the direct link to apply.
The NET is organised by NTA on behalf of the University Grants Commission (UGC) for determining the eligibility of Indian nationals for the post of assistant professors, and for the eligibility of junior research fellowship, reported Scroll.
The portal stated that candidates will have to appear in two papers in computer-based mode.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year. Use code PRO499. Limited period offer. *T&C apply
also read
SSC CGL 2019: Staff Selection Commission declares results for Tier 2 exam on ssc.nic.in
Candidates who have not qualified in the Tier 2 exam won't be eligible for Tier 3 (Descriptive Paper) exam, and won't be considered for the selection process
NBA: Nets stretch winning streak to eight; Joel Embiid wins duel against Luka Doncic as 76ers beat Mavs
Brooklyn are on their longest winning streak since 2006 and won their sixth straight contest without Kevin Durant with a strained left hamstring.
JEE main answer key 2021 to be released soon; check details at jeemain.nta.nic.in
The result of the JEE Main February session exam is expected to be out by 7 March, according to a report