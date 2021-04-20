UGC-NET 2021: NTA postpones exam due to rising COVID-19 cases; check details at ugnet.nta.nic.in

UPSC conducts the NET exams twice a year to select the candidates for Assistant Professorship, Junior Research Fellowship, or both, for Indian Universities and Colleges

The Union Grants Commission (UGC) has postponed the National Eligibility Test (NET) examination 2021.

The exam was slated to be held from 2 to 17 May but it has now been delayed due to rising COVID-19 cases in the country.

The announcement was made by the Ministry of Education on Twitter.

It reads, “Keeping in mind the safety & well-being of candidates during #covid19outbreak, Minister of Education, Govt. of India Shri @DrRPNishank has advised @DG_NTA to postpone the UGC-NET Dec 2020 cycle (May 2021) exams”.

📢Announcement

Keeping in mind the safety & well-being of candidates during #covid19outbreak, Minister of Education, Govt. of India Shri @DrRPNishank has advised @DG_NTA to postpone the UGC-NET Dec 2020 cycle (May 2021) exams.

As per the notification, the new dates will be announced at least 15 days prior to the examination.



As per the notification, the new dates will be announced at least 15 days prior to the examination.

Students have been advised to regularly check the official website ugnet.nta.nic.in for the latest updates.

For any clarification, candidates can write to NTA at ugcnet@nta.ac.in or get in touch with the NTA Help Desk at 011- 40759000.

Till June 2018, CBSE was conducting the NET exam in 84 subjects across 91 cities. But now, it is being conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

Selection Process

The candidates are shortlisted on the basis of the aggregate performance of Paper-I and Paper-II of UGC-NET.

Those who qualify for Assistant Professorship are not considered for Junior Research Fellowship.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the June 2020 exam was first delayed to September 2020 and then to November 2020.