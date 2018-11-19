UGC NET 2018 admit card released today; visit ugcnetonline.in, ntanet.nic.in to download hall pass

The admit card for the National Eligibility Test (NET) examination was released by the University Grants Commission on Monday. The candidates who will appear for the examination from 9 to 23 December can download the admit card through the official websites — ugcnetonline.in and ntanet.nic.in. On behalf of UGC, the National Testing Agency (NTA) is conducting NET for the first time this year. The results of the NET examination will be released on 10 January 2019. This year, with NTA conducting the exam, instead of three papers, there will be only two papers.

Paper 1 will be of 100 marks and will contain 50 objective type compulsory questions. Each question will carry 2 marks and will be of general nature and will test the teaching/research aptitude of the candidate, reports have said. The duration of the same will be one hour (9:30 am to 10:30 am).

Paper 2 will be of 100 marks and will contain 100 objective type compulsory questions. Each question will carry 2 marks and will be based on the subject opted by the candidate. The duration of the same will be two hours (11 am to 1 pm).

Steps to download the admit card

- Visit the official websites, ugcnetonline.in or ntanet.nic.in

- Click on the ‘download admit card’ link.

- In the new window, log in with your application number and password.

- Admit card will appear on the screen.

- Download the admit card, and take a print out for further reference.