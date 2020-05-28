UGC asks universities, colleges not to force students for immediate payment of fees

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has urged universities and colleges not to insist upon immediate payment of tuition and exam fee in view of the financial hardship being faced by students due to the coronavirus.

The institutions have been requested to consider the matter regarding fee payment sympathetically and if feasible, offer alternative payment options to students till normalcy returns.

“If need be, the universities and colleges may also consider individual requests from students, received if any, concerning payment of fee, in a considerate manner, keeping in view the present COVID-I9 pandemic,” UGC said.

The commission sent a letter to vice chancellors and principals after it received grievances from the students and parents that colleges were compelling them to pay fees immediately.

Earlier this month, UGC had issued an email and helpline number for addressing grievances of students related to coronavirus. In case of any query, students can call at 011-23236374 or email at covid19help.ugc@gmail.com .

Questions related to examinations and other academic activities can be raised on the existing online grievance redressal portal of the commission.

The UGC has formed a task force to monitor concerns of students, teachers and institutions and address them accordingly.

The commission on 29 April issued guidelines on examinations and academic calendar. The new academic session for freshers may begin in universities from September, while for already enrolled students, it may commence in August.

The exams for final semester students will be conducted in July in states where the situation has normalized, UGC added. However, it clarified that the guidelines are advisory in nature and varsities may chalk out their own plans.