Udupi like row in Mumbai: Burqa-clad Muslim students denied entry at Chembur's Acharya college, WATCH

Muslim students, enrolled at Acharya College in Chembur, found themselves at the center of a controversy when they were allegedly denied entry into the institute due to wearing burqas.

According to the students, they were instructed to remove their burqas before being allowed inside the college premises.

On Wednesday, videos emerged on social media showing these students standing outside the gates of NG Acharya & DK Marathe College in Chembur.

Breaking | Acharya College in Mumbai stops Muslim girls from entering premises wearing naqab. Ruckus erupts outside College in Chembur as buqua clad girls stand ground outside the gate in vociferous protest. pic.twitter.com/itsW0O8i2G — MUMBAI NEWS (@Mumbaikhabar9) August 2, 2023

Meanwhile, other students, not wearing burqas, were seen entering the college without any hindrance.

One of the affected students expressed their willingness to comply and remove their burqas once they were inside the college premises.

They were, however, concerned about removing the burqas outside the college gate.

The security guard at the entrance stated that he was following the instructions of the college principal, who insisted that burqa-clad students should take it off before entering.

This incident brings to mind a similar controversy that occurred in 2022 in Karnataka, where hijab-clad Muslim students from a junior college in Udupi were also denied entry. The reason given was that wearing hijabs violated the college uniform policy.