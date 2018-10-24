Uddhav Thackeray criticises Devendra Fadnavis for delay in declaring drought, says Maharashtra govt wasted time in discussions

Beed: Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray has questioned Maharashtra government's "delay" in declaring drought in the state following scanty rainfall. At a rally in Beed on Tuesday, Thackeray wondered if chief minister Devendra Fadnavis would declare drought only after consulting the "panchang" (astrological daily calendar).

Fadnavis said on Tuesday that around 180 talukas in the state are facing a drought-like situation, as the state received only 77 per cent of its average rainfall this year. Thackeray accused the BJP-led Maharashtra government of wasting time in discussions, adding the water scarcity situation has worsened in Maharashtra and there is an urgent need to declare the state as drought-hit.

"Karnataka government has declared drought without any condition but Maharashtra government has not done so despite water and crop conditions getting worse. Will Fadanvis declare drought only after seeing the panchang," he said. Referring to the farmers' recent protest march to Delhi, Thackeray said cultivators had gone to the national capital to get their demands fulfilled but they were lobbed with teargas shells and beaten up.

"We were hopeful that our wishes will be fulfilled after this government came to power, but it vain," said Thackeray, whose party is an ally of the BJP at the Centre and in Maharashtra. On the Ram temple issue, he said no one knows when it will be resolved.

"I am not against the court. But there is a need to formulate a law for construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya," he added. The (BJP-led) government took "sudden" decisions like demonetisation and criminalisation of instant triple talaq, but hasn't taken a decision on the Ram temple construction, he said. Thackeray also exuded confidence that the Sena will win in the next year's state Assembly elections and that the chief minister will be from his party.