Udaipur killing: NIA registers FIR under UAPA, says attack clip circulated to 'trigger panic, strike terror in country'

According to NIA, the case of a tailor's murder in Udaipur was initially registered at the Dhanmandi police station against two accused who had 'inflicted multiple injuries to the victim with sharp weapons'

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has started its investigation into the brutal beheading of tailor Kanhaiya Lal Teli in Udaipur on Tuesday by two assailants who not just killed him, but made a video of the incident and later issued yet another video threatening Prime Minister Modi and Nupur Sharma, the sacked BJP spokesperson.

While Kanhaiya Lal’s last rites were performed on Wednesday, attended by thousands that thronged to his funeral procession shouting ‘death to murderers’, NIA registered a case in the incident.

The NIA registered a case under sections 452, 302, 153(A), 153(B), 295(A) and 32 of the IPC and sections 16,18 and 20 of UAPA 1976 against the accused "who have conspired, planned and committed the heinous murder" of Kanhaiya Lal.

According to the premier agency, the case was initially registered at the Dhanmandi police station in Udaipur against two accused who had "inflicted multiple injuries to the victim with sharp weapons."

"The accused persons had also circulated a video of the criminal act in the social media claiming responsibility for the murder in order to trigger panic and strike terror among the masses across the country."

The NIA re-registered the case on Wednesday.

According to the agency, NIA teams have already reached Udaipur and "requisite action for expeditious investigation of the case has already been initiated".

The Centre, treating the tailor’s murder as a terror attack, had on Tuesday night rushed a team of NIA to Udaipur as initial information suggested that the assailants could have links with the ISIS.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.