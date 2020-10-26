UCO Bank Recruitment 2020: 91 vacancies for Specialist Officer cadre notified, apply at ucobank.com

The bank will begin its online registration process from 27 October. Scale I and Scale II posts in the Specialist Officer cadre will be filled through this recruitment drive

UCO Bank Recruitment 2020: The UCO Bank announced that it will be recruiting 91 officers in the Specialized Segment through an official notice on its official website on Sunday. The bank will be beginning its online registration process from Tuesday, 27 October.

Scale I and Scale II posts in the Specialist Officer cadre will be filled through this recruitment drive. Interested and eligible candidates are advised to visit the official website of UCO Bank at ucobank.com to apply for the posts. The notification mentioned that the last date to register is 17 November.

Of the total 91 posts, there are 64 vacancies for JMGS-I posts and 27 for MMGS-II. Under JMGS-I, there are 9 vacancies for Security officer, 8 for Engineers, 2 for Statistician, 20 for IT Officer and 25 for Chartered Accountants/CFA.

The other division is MMGS-II that has 2 posts for Economist and 25 for Chartered Accountants/CFA. The notice mentions that the number of vacancies are tentative and hence undergo change under certain situations.

The online recruitment examination is going to be held in December this year or January next year, as per Hindustan Times. The report added that there is an application fee for candidates. While those belonging to the unreserved/EWS/OBC category are required to pay a sum of Rs 1,180, the SC/ST/PWD candidates will have to submit Rs 118 for registration (both include GST charges).

After registration, candidates will have to download a call letter to sit for the written examination and interview, reported Times of India.

The call letter will be available online for which candidates need to enter their registration number and date of birth. Even after selection, candidates will have to go on a period of probation. For JMGS-I candidates, the probation period is for 2 years and it is one year for MMGS-II candidates.

For detailed information, candidates can download the official bank notice from the link.