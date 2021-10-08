Previously, the registration deadline was 10 October but now the date has been extended till 17 October.

The last date of registration for the Undergraduate Common Entrance Examination for Design (UCEED) 2022 has been extended by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Bombay. Previously, the registration deadline was 10 October but now the date has been extended till 17 October. Aspirants who have not yet registered themselves can do by visiting the official UCEED website –uceedapp.iitb.ac.in.

Steps to register for UCEED 2022:

Step 1: Go to the official website of UCEED - http://www.uceed.iitb.ac.in/2022/.

Step 2: Click on the ‘Register’ tab available on the homepage.

Step 3: As the new page opens, enter the registered credentials and press the ‘Submit’ button.

Step 4: Now, fill the UCEED 2022 application form by entering the required details.

Step 5: Pay the fee online and submit the filled UCEED form. Save a copy or future purpose.

Check the direct link here: http://www.uceed.iitb.ac.in/2022/registration.html

Important dates:

Last date for online registration with a regular fee – 17 October

Last date for online registration with a late fee – 22 October

Start date for admit card downloading – 8 January, 2022 onwards

Last date to correct discrepancies in admit card – 14 January, 2022 (5 pm)

UCEED 2022 test date – 23 January, 2022

Release of final answer key – 31 January, 2022

Declaration of results – 10 March, 2022

For the unversed, UCEED is a design entrance exam that is conducted to shortlist candidates for BDes admission in IIT Bombay, Guwahati, Delhi, IITDM Jabalpur, and Hyderabad. The exam is conducted once a year, at a national level and across 24 cities of our country. Aspirants who have passed Class 12 or its equivalent in the year 2021 or those who are appearing in 2022, are eligible to apply for UCEED.

Only those students who have qualified UCEED can apply for admission to BDes programs at the aforementioned Institutes. A common application form is available for admission to respective BDes programs. The application form is processed and the allocation of seats is done at the UCEED office, IIT Bombay.

For candidates, the last date to withdraw or cancel a seat that is provisionally allotted to them is 25 October. Students who have withdrawn or cancelled their seats on or before 25 October, will get a refund of their seat acceptance fee but their processing fee will be deducted. The refund will be sent to the mentioned bank account which candidates had stated at the time of filling out their BDes application forms.