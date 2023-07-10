UCC survey shows support for common civil code, says Fadnavis; DMK 'opposes UCC on policy level'

Reacting to News18 survey on the Uniform Civil Code, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde hailed prime minister Narendra Modi saying that the current government puts “equality first.”

He added that late Bal Thackeray also supported the UCC.

“#UniformCivilCode will ensure progress of and justice for all sections of society”: Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde tells @vinivdvc “There is nothing called a ‘Muslim votebank’ because Muslims don’t vote en masse; #UCC is not about the Muslim community. We need to take care of… pic.twitter.com/jXx2nEgkui — News18 (@CNNnews18) July 10, 2023

Maharashtra deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis said that the survey “clearly shows common person supports a common civil code.”

“All religions welcome UCC. PM knows what is best for people,” he added.

Amid the row over the Uniform Civil Code, News18 Network conducted India’s biggest exclusive UCC survey, interviewing 8,035 Muslim women across 25 states and Union Territories in the country, to understand what they think about the issues the UCC is likely to address, rather than the proposed bill as a whole.

Tamil Nadu minister Udhayanidhi Stalin told News18 that “as a policy his party DMK opposes the UCC.”

“Our stand on #UCC is clear, we are opposing it on the policy level,” says Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin; Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde lauds PM Modi’s push for #UniformCivilCode after News18 reveals findings of its #MegaUCCPoll #News18Exclusive | @AnchorAnandN @Zakka_Jacob @vinivdvc pic.twitter.com/1VjtZZKefb — News18 (@CNNnews18) July 10, 2023

Social activist Saira Salim Shah said that “the political parties are concerned because the UCC draft is not ready.”

“There is nothing called a ‘Muslim votebank’ because Muslims don’t vote en masse. UCC is not about the Muslim community. We need to take care of all the communities,” she added.