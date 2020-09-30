UBTER JEEP releases rank card 2020 at ubter.in; here's how to check result

Candidates need to qualify the entrance examination in order to get admission to several engineering, hotel management, office management and other programs in Uttarakhand.

The Uttarakhand Board of Technical Education Roorkee (UBTER) has released the Joint Entrance Examination rank card for Polytechnic on its official website.

Candidates who have appeared in the JEEP can check their rank cards and results online at ubter.in and ubtejeep.in.

The technical education board conducted the Uttarakhand Joint Entrance Examination (Polytechnic) from 20 to 21 September, reported Hindustan Times.

The test was held at various centres spread across the state.

Candidates need to qualify the entrance examination in order to get admission to several engineering, hotel management, office management and other programs in Uttarakhand.

Follow these steps to download your UBTER JEEP rank card 2020:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the UBTER JEEP at ubtejeep.in

Step 2: Go to the link on the homepage that reads: ‘DOWNLOAD JEEP-2020 RANK_CARD’

Step 3: You will be directed to another webpage where you need to enter your JEEP roll number

Step 4: Click on the button ‘Show’ to see your rank card

Step 5: Now other details like Candidate Name, Father/ Husband's Name, Roll Number, Date of Birth, Category, Sub Category, Gender, App Form No., Group, and Rank need to be filled. These will be automatically filled once you enter your application no.

Step 6: Now select ‘Print’ to take a print out of the rank card

Here is the direct link to download the JEEP rank card.

According to The Times of India, the board is going to announce the dates for the UBTER JEEP counselling procedure soon. Candidates must visit the official site from time to time to stay updated. Only those students who managed to qualify the JEEP will be called for counselling.

The board will ask the eligible candidates to choose the subject and the institute during the counselling process. Candidates will be given the provision based on their rank in the merit list.