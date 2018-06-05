U.N. aid boat attacked off Yemen: port authority

GENEVA (Reuters) - Unidentified forces attacked a U.N. aid vessel off the main Yemeni port of Hodeidah at the weekend and started a fire in the engine room, port authorities said on Monday.

The United Nations aid chief, Mark Lowcock, confirmed there had been an incident but said it was now over and all were safe, without elaborating.

The vessel used by the United Nations' World Food Programme (WFP) was attacked after delivering a shipment at Hodeidah, Yemen's Red Sea Ports Corporation said. The port is held by the Iran-aligned armed Houthi movement which has taken large parts of the Arabian Peninsula country in a three-year-old war.

The ship was waiting in anchorage for permission to leave from a Saudi-led military coalition, the Ports Corporation added. The coalition is fighting the Houthis and controls the nearby Zubair island.

"The vessel traffic office received a distress call from the VOS THEIA at 1730 (1430 GMT) on Sunday, June 3, 2018 about a fire in the vessel resulting from an external attack," the Port Corporation said in a statement.

"There was an incident," Lowcock told Reuters in Geneva. "We don't know who's responsible. We're investigating and the incident is over."

Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Sunni Muslim allies entered the war three years ago to try and drive back the Houthis, a Shi’ite group that forced a Saudi-backed government into exile in 2014.

Last month the U.S.-backed coalition said it had foiled attacks by explosives-laden speedboats deployed by the Houthis against commercial vessels, including an oil tanker, in the Red Sea, and in April a Saudi oil tanker was hit off of Hodeidah, suffering limited damage.

A coalition spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the boarding.

Coalition-back troops have been advancing on Hodeidah, but it is not clear if they plan to seize the port, which handles the bulk of Yemen's commercial imports and aid supplies.

Asked about a possible coalition ground assault on the port, a lifeline for some 8 million Yemenis being fed by the world body, Lowcock said: "There's no port more important than Hodeidah. So anything which called into question the operation of Hodeidah would be a matter of deepest concern."

Riyadh says the Houthis are using the port to smuggle Iranian-made weapons, accusations denied by the group and Tehran. U.N. inspectors check ships to ensure they do not carry weapons.

Yemen's war has killed more than 10,000 people, displaced three million and pushed the impoverished country to the verge of starvation.

(Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay and Mohammed Ghobari; Writing by Stephen Kalin; Editing by Kevin Liffey and Andrew Heavens)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.