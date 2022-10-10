New Delhi: Two wild elephants, including a calf, were killed after being hit by Rajdhani Express near Kharikatia railway station in Assam’s Jorhat on 9 October. The news was confirmed by the Forest officials on Monday.

While speaking to the media, B Pegu, a forest official, said, “Forest department alerted railways about the movement of elephants in the area and requested them to control train the speed but they didn’t oblige.”

In an earlier incident, a rhino was also hit by a truck in Assam’s Haldibari area yesterday. The incident was also condemned by CM Himanta Biswa.

Himanta informed that the rhino has survived the accident and the vehicle has been intercepted and fined.

“Rhinos are our special friends; we’ll not allow any infringement on their space. In this unfortunate incident at Haldibari, the Rhino survived; vehicle intercepted and fined,” tweeted Himanta.

“Meanwhile in our resolve to save animals at Kaziranga, we’re working on a special 32-km elevated corridor,” tweeted further.

On 22 September Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, along with Sadhguru Vasudev, opened the Kaziranga National Park for tourists for this season.

