Srinagar: Two local terrorists surrendered before the security forces on their parents' appeal during an encounter in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, police said.

The encounter had started at Hadigam area of the south Kashmir district during the night, the police said.

Incriminating materials and arms and ammunitions were recovered from them, they added.

"During the #encounter, 02 local terrorists #surrendered on the #appeal of their parents & police. #Incriminating materials, arms & ammunition recovered," Kashmir Zone Police wrote in its Twitter handle.

