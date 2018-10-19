Two terrorists killed in retaliatory fire by cops in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla; assault rifle, pistols among weapons recovered

Two terrorists were neutralised after an exchange of fire with police in Kralhaar area in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district, ANI reported. Police recovered an AK-201 assault rifle and two Chinese pistols among other weapons.

The terrorists, travelling in a car, were asked to stop at Kraalhaar but they opened fire at the security personnel, a police official said adding, that the duo was killed in retaliatory fire, PTI reported.

Earlier on Friday, a defence spokesperson had said that three unidentified terrorists were killed in a failed infiltration bid along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district. The army on Thursday had foiled the infiltration bid along the Line of Control (LoC) in Uri sector of Baramulla district, the spokesman said.

The spokesman added that alert troops had noticed some suspicious movement along the LoC near Tourna in Boniyar area in the early hours of Thursday and challenged the infiltrators.