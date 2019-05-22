Two terrorists killed by security forces in Kulgam; arms and ammo recovered, no collateral damage took place

Kulgam: Two terrorists were killed on Wednesday in an encounter with the security forces in Gopalpora area of Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said. The identities and affiliations of the killed terrorists are being ascertained.

On credible inputs, a cordon and search operation was launched by the police and the security forces in Gopalpora, the police added.

Incriminating material, including arms and ammunition, was recovered from the site of encounter.

Due to efforts of the police and security forces, it was a clean operation and no collateral damage took place during the exchange of fire.

Citizens are requested not to venture inside the encounter zone since such an area can prove dangerous due to stray explosive materials, the police added.

The police, in a press release, also requested to cooperate till the area is completely sanitized and cleared of all the explosive materials, if any.

