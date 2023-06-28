Two teenage boys who were preparing for the medical entrance exam NEET, died in separate incidents of suicide in Rajasthan’s Kota, bringing the spotlight back on the mental health of students.

In the first incident an 18-year-old medical aspirant, identified as Mehul Vaishnav from Udaipur was found dead in his hostel room on Tuesday morning. The police officials said, they did not recover any suicide note from the spot. The teenager’s body has been sent for postmortem.

He was living in a hostel in the Vigyan Nagar area. At the time of the incident, Mehul’s roommate was not there and he was all alone in the room that night. Later, his hostel mates informed the caretaker that Mehul did not come out of his room even after hours had passed.

In the another similar incident, Aditya, a medical aspirant preparing for the entrance exam had hanged himself.

Both of the students, had started preparing for one of the most difficult exam two months ago in Kota. A total of nine students have died by suicide in Kota in the past two months, with five such cases reported in the month of May and four reported in June, this year.

Parents of the deceased students have raised concerns over the unfortunate death of their children to the authorities. However, there is zero response from those in power.

Kota, a city in southern Rajasthan, is well-known for its prominent coaching centers, which teach students how to crack competitive exams for entry into top engineering and medical schools. However, over the past few years, the city has made headlines for the number of students who have committed suicide as a result of stress and disappointment over their failure. Last year, at least 15 cases of suicide by students were registered in Kota. This year, the number has already reached 14.

