Two-storey building collapses in Pune's Mundhwa, eight including four children rescued from debris

India Press Trust of India Jul 22, 2018 10:02:11 IST

Pune: Eight people including four children were injured after a two-storey residential building collapsed in Mundhwa area on Saturday afternoon, police said.

"A one-year-old girl was among the injured. Building owner Kailash Bhandwalkar, three members of his family and four others from two tenant families were injured," police said.

Representational image. PTI

Police reported that the building, standing by a nullah in Keshavnagar locality, was around 30 years old and in a precarious condition.

"Incessant rains may have weakened it further", police said

Fire brigade personnel rescued all those who were trapped under the debris, including a one-year-old girl from Bhandwalkar's family.

Two buffaloes tied outside the house died as debris fell on them, police said.


Updated Date: Jul 22, 2018 10:02 AM

