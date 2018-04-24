You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Two security personnel killed in a militant encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Tral

India IANS Apr 24, 2018 17:43:43 IST

Srinagar: Three persons, including two security personnel and a militant, were killed on Tuesday in an ongoing gunfight in Jammu and Kashmir's Tral forest area. Police sources said the security personnel killed included an Indian Army soldier and a state policeman.

Representational image. PTI

Representational image. PTI

A joint operation was started by the Rashtriya Rifles (RR), state police and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in Lam forest area of Tral following information about the presence of militants there.

Sepoy Ajay Kumar of 42 RR, who was injured in the initial firing exchange, succumbed to his injuries at Army's 92 Base Hospital in Badami Bagh Cantonment area in Srinagar. Latif Gujar of Jammu and Kashmir Police also succumbed to injuries, while the only militant killed in the gun battle has not been identified so far.

Reports said two-to-three militants were engaged in the gunfight with the security forces in the densely forested area.


Updated Date: Apr 24, 2018 17:43 PM

Also Watch

Watch: Firstpost test rides the new Thunderbird 500X in Goa and walks you through the Royal Enfield Garage Cafe
  • Tuesday, April 17, 2018 Varun Dhawan on Shoojit Sircar's October, 5-star reviews and working with Anushka Sharma in Sui Dhaaga
  • Saturday, April 14, 2018 Ambedkar Jayanti: Re-visiting Babasaheb's ideals exposes fake Dalit politics of Rahul Gandhi and Congress
  • Monday, April 9, 2018 48 hours with Huawei P20 Pro: Triple camera offering is set to redefine smartphone imaging
  • Monday, April 16, 2018 Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore interview: Sports can't be anyone's fiefdom, we need an ecosystem to nurture raw talent

Also See






Varun Dhawan on Shoojit Sircar's October, 5-star reviews and working with Anushka Sharma in Sui Dhaaga



Top Stories




Cricket Scores