Two Rohingya men arrested near India-Bangladesh border in Tripura, due to be produced in local court today

Agartala: Two Rohingyas have been arrested from near the India-Bangladesh international border in Tripura, police said on Tuesday.

Acting on a tip-off, the police arrested 21-year-old Mohammed Salim and 20-year-old Jahangir Alam from Rajnagar area near Agartala in West Tripura district on Monday, after locals claimed that two suspected Rohingya Muslims were roaming there.

"It was found during the preliminary investigation that they had entered Indian territory from Bangladesh in search of jobs," officer-in-charge of Battala police station, Sahadeb Bhowmik, said.

Refugee cards were recovered from their possession and they confessed of having stayed at a Rohingya refugee camp in Bangladesh's Chittagong area, he added. The duo would be produced at a local court on Tuesday.

Rohingyas use the Tripura corridor of the India-Bangladesh border to enter India from the neighbouring country, BSF officials said. In October 2017, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had ordered all state governments to identify and monitor Rohingya refugees.

It said the Centre viewed infiltration of Rohingyas from the Rakhine state of Myanmar into Indian territory as a burden on the country's resources and it aggravated security challenges to the country.

Thousands of Rohingya Muslims, described by the UN as the most persecuted minority in the world, fled their homes in 2017 to escape an alleged crackdown by the Myanmarese military.

Your guide to the latest cricket World Cup stories, analysis, reports, opinions, live updates and scores on https://www.firstpost.com/firstcricket/series/icc-cricket-world-cup-2019.html. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates throughout the ongoing event in England and Wales.