Two rescued after three-storey building collapses in Punjab's Mohali; several still trapped

Chandigarh: Several people are feared trapped in a three-storey building that collapsed in Punjab's Mohali district on Saturday, police said.

The building, located on the Kharar-Landran road, came down when a JCB machine was digging its basement, they said. Several people are feared trapped under the debris, police said, adding that a rescue operation is underway.

Two persons were rescued and four-five are still feared trapped under the debris, police said.

"The commercial building collapsed after a JCB machine was digging an adjoining plot for construction of a basement," Kharar Sub-Divisional Magistrate Himanshu Jain said.

Two persons, including the JCB machine operator, trapped under the debris are in touch with the rescue workers through mobile phones, he said. A team of the National Disaster Response Force has reached the site, Jain said, adding a rescue operation is underway.

Senior officials of the district administration and police have also reached the spot. An ambulance has been called for providing immediate medical treatment to those trapped, he said.

