Two railway officials suspended for issuing train tickets bearing Narendra Modi's photo in Uttar Pradesh's Barabanki station

Barabanki (Uttar Pradesh): The Election Commission of India (EC) has suspended two railway employees after tickets with the photograph of Prime Minister Narendra Modi printed on them were issued to passengers at Barabanki railway station on Monday.

One of the passengers, Mohammad Shaqbar, who lodged a complaint with the EC told ANI: "I bought a ticket for my aunt from Barabanki to Varanasi. I was shocked to see the ticket with a picture of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. As it is a violation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC), I raised my voice and registered a complaint with the EC."

Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Sandeep Gupta said: "On 13 April, when shift changes, the old roll featuring the prime minister was mistakenly used. However, we were directed to use a new roll after the MCC came into effect. As boxes of both the rolls were same, the employees mistakenly took out the box which had an old roll."

"Two employees have been suspended in the case and department probe is underway," he added.

Lok Sabha elections in Uttar Pradesh are being held from 11 April and will go on till 19 May in all seven phases. Counting of votes will take place on 23 May.

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.