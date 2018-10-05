Two political workers shot dead in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar by suspected militants; one injured

Two political workers of the National Conference (NC) were shot dead and another was injured in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar on Friday as unknown suspected militants opened fire in the Karfali Mohalla area of the city. According to reports, hundreds of police forces have rushed to the spot and barricades have been put up in the area.

The police has also cut off on the entry and exit points of Srinagar to trace the culprits.

At around 11.30 am on Friday, Mushtaq Ahmad Wani and Nazir Ahmad Wani were shot dead outside their houses in the Habbakadal area, according to sources. They were shifted to SMHS Hospital where two of them were declared dead on arrival. According to sources, the victims were close aides of NC MLA Shamima Firdous.

Eyewitnesses said that the third victim, who is injured and unidentified, ran from the scene when the firing started. The shooters followed him and shot him at a distance. The bullet reportedly hit his arm.

ANI quoted SSP Srinagar Imtiaz Ismail Parray as saying, "Two people have been killed, they had some political background, we are ascertaining more details."

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti reacted to the incident saying, "Pained to hear about the killing of two NC workers. My heart goes out to their families and children. Cannot possibly imagine what they must be going through"

According to sources, a senior official said that three civilians were fired upon in a congested area the old city. Meanwhile, the whole area has been cordoned off in an effort to nab the attackers. Sources said that Nazir was the PA of MLA Firdous.

The incident, which is the first major politically-motivated killing in recent times, comes two days ahead of polling for first phase of elections for urban local bodies in Kashmir.

With inputs from Sameer Yasir and agencies.