Two police personnel, nine Naxals killed in ongoing encounter in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district

Two police personnel and nine Naxals were killed in an ongoing encounter between Naxals and security personnel on Friday in the forest area of Saklar village in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district.

“We have recovered bodies of nine Maoists till now and the number can increase,” special director general of police (anti-Naxal operations) DM Awasthi told The Hindustan Times. "A joint team of DRG (District Reserve Guard), CRPF and special task force (STF) have cordoned off the area and the encounter is going on,” Awasthi said.

The gun battle took place at a forest in Kistaram area bordering Telangana, around 500 km from Raipur when a team of security personnel was out on an anti-Naxal operation, Sukma’s superintendent of police Abhishek Meena told PTI. Further details were awaited as the encounter is still underway.

On Sunday, two Naxals were killed and a police personnel was injured in encounters in Chhattisgarh's insurgency-hit Bijapur district. The gunbattles took place when teams of police's District Reserve Guard (DRG) and Special Task Force (STF) were out on anti-Naxal operations in Gangaloor and Madded areas.

Superintendent of Police Mohit Garg said that a combined squad of DRG and STF was cordoning off the jungles between Nilamadgu and Korinjed in Madded area, 450 kilometres from Raipur when it came under fire from the rebels.