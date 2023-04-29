Two personnel killed as Army ambulance falls into gorge in J-K's Rajouri
The official said that an Army ambulance met with an accident near Dungi Gala near the Line of Control when its driver lost control while negotiating a sharp curve.
Army personnel were reportedly killed on Saturday when an ambulance of the force skidded off the road and plunged into a gorge in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district.
The officials familiar with the matter said that the Army ambulance met with an accident near Dungi Gala near the Line of Control when its driver lost control while negotiating a sharp curve, the officials said.
They added that the ambulance driver and a soldier died in the accident. Their bodies were retrieved from the gorge by rescuers.
