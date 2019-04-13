Two militants killed in ongoing encounter between militants and security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian

Two militants were killed in an encounter between militants and security forces in an orchard in the Gahand area of Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district, early on Saturday.

Jammu and Kashmir: Encounter underway between security forces and terrorists in Shopian district. More details awaited. (Visuals deferred by unspecified time) pic.twitter.com/xioVUQFXLH — ANI (@ANI) April 13, 2019

The encounter is ongoing and a few more militants are reported to have been trapped by the forces in the exchange of fire.

A special cordon and search operation was started on Saturday morning after the Indian Army's 34RR and Shopian Special Operations Group received specific information about the presence of terrorists in the area, reported NewsNation.

News18 has reported that the Central Reserve Police Forces were also a part of the operation.

