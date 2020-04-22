You are here:
Two militants killed in encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district; gun battle still underway

India Press Trust of India Apr 22, 2020 09:18:52 IST

Srinagar: Two militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district on Wednesday, police said.

File image of Indian Army. Reuters

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the Melhora area of Shopian Tuesday night following information about the presence of militants there, a police official said.

He said the hiding militants opened fire at the security forces, who retaliated, triggering a gun battle.

Two militants have been killed so far in the operation, which was going on till the last reports were received, the official said.

The identity of the slain militants is being ascertained, he added.

Updated Date: Apr 22, 2020 09:18:52 IST

