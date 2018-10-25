You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Two militants killed in encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district

India Press Trust of India Oct 25, 2018 18:52:52 IST

Srinagar: Two militants were killed on Thursday in a gunbattle with security forces in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

Representational image. Reuters

Representational image. Reuters

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Kreeri area in the early hours following information about presence of militants there. Militants opened fire towards security forces, and two ultras were killed in the ensuing gunbattle, a police official said.

"The encounter at Kreeri in Baramulla is over. Two militants have been killed," the official said.

The identity and group affiliation of the slain militants were being ascertained, he added.

The official said an exchange of firing also took place on Thursday evening at Arwani area of Anantnag district after security forces launched an operation based on a tip.

The anti-militancy operation in Arwani area was also in an advanced stage, he said.


Updated Date: Oct 25, 2018 18:52 PM

Also See






Washington Sundar Was Born To Play Cricket | Steve Madden #SelfMade


Top Stories




Cricket Scores