Two LeT militants killed in encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district

Two Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in Kulgam district of south Kashmir on Sunday, police said.

The encounter began on Sunday afternoon at a village in Kulgam as Jammu and Kashmir Police, along with the CRPF and the Army, were carrying out operations to clear a national highway ahead of the Amarnath Yatra, beginning 28 June, a senior police official said.

The encounter was still going on, the official said. Further details were awaited.

On 22 June, the police killed four militants, including the chief of the banned Islamic State Jammu and Kashmir (ISJK) Dawood Ahmed Sofi, in a remote mountain village in south Kashmir's Anantnag district, six days before the annual Amarnath Yatra begins, officials said.

A policeman and a civilian were also killed in the exchange of fire.

With inputs from PTI