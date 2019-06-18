Two killed in Kerala as mound of earth caves in at a laterite quarry, eyewitnesses attribute incident to wet soil

Kozhikode: Two people were killed on Tuesday when a mound of earth caved in on them at a laterite quarry, police said.

The deceased Abdul Rahman (48) and Vinu (35) were buried under the mass of mud, which caved in suddenly, they said.

"We have registered a case under Section 304 of the Indian Penal Code. The case has been registered against the landowner and three persons who run the quarry. We are looking into the allegations that the quarry was operating illegally," a police official told PTI.

Eyewitnesses said the earth caved in due to wet soil. Though they were rushed to the hospital, their lives could not be saved, police said.

