Two killed, four injured in Haryana as jeep overturns on Hisar-Delhi National Highway

India PTI Jun 05, 2018 13:24:28 IST

Hisar: Two sisters were killed and four others were injured after a jeep overturned near Haryana's Dhani Peeranwali village, about 40 kilometres from Hisar, police said on Tuesday.

The accident took place on the Hisar-Delhi National Highway on Monday.

Representative image. PTI

The deceased were identified as Nirmala Aggrwal of Tri Nagar in Delhi and Saroj of Seelampur in the national capital. Nirmala, Saroj and the others were on their way to Delhi, when one of the tyres of the jeep burst, according to police.

The driver lost control over the vehicle and it overturned killing Nirmala and Saroj on the spot.

The injured were admitted to the civil hospital in Hansi, from where they were referred to Hisar, police said. A case has been registered by the Sadar police at Hansi in connection with the accident.


Updated Date: Jun 05, 2018 13:24 PM

