Two jawans injured in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian as militants hurl grenade on army patrolling party

Two jawans were injured in a grenade attack on a patrolling party of the Indian Army in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district on Friday. Simultaneously, an encounter broke out between by the security forces and militants in Kupwara district, leading to the gunning down of one militant.

Militants hurled a grenade towards an army patrol party in Ahgam village of Shopian district in south Kashmir, police told PTI. There are no reports of any loss of life and the condition of the injured jawans is stated to be stable.

The area has been cordoned off, the official said.

Meanwhile, an army official said security forces launched a search operation in the forest area of Trehgam in Kupwara following information about presence of militants there. He said one militant was killed in the exchange of firing between the two sides. The identity and group affiliation of the slain militant was not known yet.

Earlier in June, at least 23 people, including eight security personnel, were injured in two grenade attacks by militants in Pulwama and Shopian districts of Kashmir. The first attack, on 4 June, resulted in 16 people — 12 civilians and four policemen — injured, a police official said.

A grenade was hurled at the cops but it landed on the roadside in the busy market area, the official said.

In the second attack, militants hurled a grenade at CRPF personnel in Tahab Chowk in Pulwama district.

Four CRPF personnel and three civilians were injured in the second blast, he added. Militant outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed, which rejected the Centre’s “Ramzan ceasefire,” claimed responsibility, reported The Hindu.

With inputs from agencies.