Two Jammu and Kashmir policemen killed, 5 CRPF personnel injured in twin militant attacks in Pulwama, Anantnag

Two policemen were killed and at least six CRPF personnel were left injured in twin attacks by militants in south Kashmir's Pulwama and Anantnag districts on Tuesday.

The two policemen were killed guarding the court complex in Pulwama district as militants opened fire at the police picket in the wee hours of Tuesday morning, a police spokesman said.

He added that the cops retaliated, and the two policemen were killed in the ensuing gunbattle. Following the incident, the area has been cordoned off.

In a separate incident, five CRPF jawans were injured in a grenade attack in the state's Anantnag district on Tuesday. "Militants hurled a grenade at a CRPF party at Janglat Mandi in Anantnag. Five CRPF personnel received minor injuries," a police spokesman said.

He said all the injured were shifted to hospital for treatment where their condition is stated to be stable.

A report on The Hindu said the timing of the incidents could be crucial, since it's the month of Ramzan when special prayers are being offered across the Kashmir Valley.

Shab-e-Qadr, the special night-long prayers offered during Ramzan, had started around 10 pm on Monday and ended at 4.30 am on Tuesday, the report said, adding that because of the prayers there was traffic on the roads even at night time.

It said that there has been no easing of attacks in the region during Ramzan despite the Centre announcing a halt to the search and cordon operations.

With inputs from PTI