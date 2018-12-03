You are here:
Two including police inspector killed in Bulandshahr LIVE updates: Protests began over 'illegal slaughterhouse'; SIT to probe case

India FP Staff Dec 03, 2018 17:35:12 IST
  • 17:30 (IST)

    SIT to probe case

    ADG (Law and order) Anand Kumar also said that an SIT has been formed to probe the case.

  • 17:29 (IST)

    Anand Kumar (ADG Law and Order) addressing the media

    The official identified the second person killed as Sumit. 

  • 17:27 (IST)

    Anuj Jha, DM Bulandshahr, speaking on the violence

  • 17:25 (IST)

    SSP Bulandshahr, KB Singh, speaking to the media

  • 17:18 (IST)

    Toll rises to 2

    One more person has died in the violence, and the toll has risen to 2, CNN News18 reports.

  • 16:54 (IST)

    Senior officials rush to crime scene

    Senior police officials have rushed to the crime scene to contain the violence, which threatens peace in the entire region.

    According to available information, members of several Hindu groups with an alleged cow carcass gathered on the Bulandshahr-Syana road and pelted stones at the police personnel.

    The Hindu Yuva Vahini and Bajrang Dal activists also vandalized vehicles and attacked police officials. They torched several passing vehicles.

    IANS

  • 16:51 (IST)

    Protesters were seen attacking the police station with sticks and stones

  • 16:48 (IST)

    Agitators entered into scuffle with police in Bulandshahr

    The incident took place near the Chingrawathi crossing, where hundreds of people had gathered. The protesters soon entered into a scuffle with the local police and the crowd started pelting stones at them.

  • 16:42 (IST)

    Protests in Bulandshahr

    Video by 101Reporters

  • 16:33 (IST)

    Protesters in Bulandshahr

    Image by 101Reporters

  • 16:28 (IST)

    Yogi Adityanath in poll-bound Rajasthan

    Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath is in Rajasthan and is campaigning for the BJP there.

  • 16:25 (IST)

    Deceased policeman identified as Subodh Kumar Singh

    The police inspector who has been killed has been identified as Subodh Kumar Singh.

  • 16:21 (IST)

    One police official killed during clash with protesters in Bulandshahr

    One police inspector has died during a clash with protesters agitating against illegal slaughterhouses in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr, reports have said.

The violence reportedly began in the aftermath of an alleged case of cow slaughter, the police said. However. other reports say that the trigger was the discovery of parts of a dead cow.

Bulandshahr violence

Members of several Hindu groups with an alleged cow carcass gathered on the Bulandshahr-Syana road and pelted stones at the police personnel, IANS reported. The protests, believed to members of the Hindu Yuva Vahini and Bajrang Dal, also set police vehicles on fire and pelted stones at officers who reached the spot to get the situation under control. They also torched passing vehicles.

This comes while Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath is out of the state, campaigning for the BJP on Rajasthan ahead of the 7 December elections.

Bulandshahr District Magistrate Anuj Jha was quoted as saying by NewsX that the police inspector was shot dead as protests broke out between two groups over the issue of illegal slaughterhouses. Four policemen and a civilian were also injured during the clashes.

The inspector has been identified as Subodh Kumar Singh identified. The profusely bleeding inspector was rushed to the Aurangabad community health centre, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Local Hindu organisations claimed that "minority communities" had resorted to cow slaughter in Bulandshahr, and there were rumours of the same, as well.

No preventive detentions have been made yet either, according to CNN-News18.


Updated Date: Dec 03, 2018 17:35 PM

