Two including police inspector killed in Bulandshahr LIVE updates: Protests began over 'illegal slaughterhouse'; SIT to probe case

UP Police inspector killed in Bulandshahr LATEST updates: A police inspector was killed in clashes that broke out in Bulandshahr in Uttar Pradesh. Another person named Sumit has also been killed.

The violence reportedly began in the aftermath of an alleged case of cow slaughter, the police said. However. other reports say that the trigger was the discovery of parts of a dead cow.

Members of several Hindu groups with an alleged cow carcass gathered on the Bulandshahr-Syana road and pelted stones at the police personnel, IANS reported. The protests, believed to members of the Hindu Yuva Vahini and Bajrang Dal, also set police vehicles on fire and pelted stones at officers who reached the spot to get the situation under control. They also torched passing vehicles.

This comes while Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath is out of the state, campaigning for the BJP on Rajasthan ahead of the 7 December elections.

Bulandshahr District Magistrate Anuj Jha was quoted as saying by NewsX that the police inspector was shot dead as protests broke out between two groups over the issue of illegal slaughterhouses. Four policemen and a civilian were also injured during the clashes.

The inspector has been identified as Subodh Kumar Singh identified. The profusely bleeding inspector was rushed to the Aurangabad community health centre, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Local Hindu organisations claimed that "minority communities" had resorted to cow slaughter in Bulandshahr, and there were rumours of the same, as well.

No preventive detentions have been made yet either, according to CNN-News18.