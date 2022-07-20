Two gangsters involved in Sidhu Moose Wala murder killed in a four-hour encounter in Punjab

Police said Manpreet Singh alias Mannu Kusa and Jagroop Singh Roopa were killed in Amritsar encounter and an an AK47 and a pistol were recovered from them

Amritsar: Two gangsters - Jagroop Singh Roopa and Manpreet Singh - who were involved in Sidhu Moose Wala murder case have been killed by Punjab Police during an encounter at Cheecha Bhakna village of Amritsar district on Wednesday.

Talking to media, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Punjab, Promod Ban, who is also the head of the Anti-Gangster Task Force, said: "We have recovered an AK47 and a pistol. Three police officials have also suffered minor injuries."

The senior police officer further said, "We were keeping track of accused in the Sidhu Moose Wala murder case and our task force saw some movement in this area. We acted upon it. Our forensic team is at the spot for further investigation."

A report by News18 said that total of four gangsters were killed by the security forces in Amritsar encounter today.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, the shootout between the two gangsters and the Punjab Police continued for more than four hours near the Attari border in Punjab. Hundreds of rounds were fired from both the sides.

Police said that both - Manpreet Singh alias Mannu Kusa and Jagroop Singh Roopa - were the shooters who killed Singer-turned-politician Sidhu Moose Wala on 29 May and were at large since then.

In today's encounter, Jagroop Singh Roopa was killed first and Mannu Kusa continued to fire for about an hour before he gunned down around 4 pm, police said.

Mannu Kussa had reportedly fired the first shots at Sidhu Moose Wala from an AK-47 rifle. Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, alias Sidhu Moose Wala, 28, who was also a Congress leader was shot dead near his village Moosa in Punjab's Mansa district on 29 May.

A report by NDTV said that the gangsters killed in Amritsar encounter were among three shooters in Sidhu Moose Wala case who were still on the run. These two were tracked down, while Deepak Mundi has not been traced yet.

The others -- there were at least eight shooters -- have been arrested.

Locals were asked to remain inside their homes during the exchange of fire between the gangsters and Punjab Police in Amritsar today. Gunshots were clearly heard from the site where the accused were hiding.

A heavy police force was deployed in the village and the area was cordoned off. Video journalist named Sikander Mattu of a private media channel got injured in the incident.

With inputs from agencies

