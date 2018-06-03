Two farmers commit suicide in Madhya Pradesh amid nation-wide agitation for loan waiver

Bhopal: Two debt-ridden farmers allegedly ended their lives in Madhya Pradesh since 1 June, police said on Saturday.

The alleged suicides were reported amid the ongoing 10-day nation-wide agitation of farmers for loan waiver and other demands. Another farmer died, apparently due to exhaustion, at an agricultural market (mandi).

Channulal Bopcha (70) allegedly committed suicide by consuming poison on Friday in Balaghat district, said inspector Mahendra Singh Thakur of Waraseoni police station. His nephew claimed that Bopcha had borrowed over Rs 1.50 lakh from a bank and was unable to pay it back due to crop failure.

Sixty-year-old Gordhan Ahirwar's body was found floating in a well in Sujalpur tehsil of Shajapur district on Friday night. His son Sitaram said he had borrowed Rs 2 lakh, and was worried about repaying it.

Sohanlal Ahirwar (48) died at Simriya Krishi Upaj Mandi in Seoni district on Friday. His brother Munnalal blamed mismanagement at the mandi for the death.

"My brother had taken 60 quintals of gram to the Mandi for selling, but there were no labourers to unload the tractor trolley. In scorching heat, he carried gram sacks of his back, following which he experienced chest pain," Munnalal said.

"There was no vehicle to take him to hospital. His son Sanjay rushed to the Mandi and took him to hospital where he died," Munnalal alleged. Seoni collector Gopalchandra Daad said the farmer died of heart attack.