Two dead in Mumbai's Bhandup after wall, roof of community toilet collapse; probe underway

Mumbai: Two people died on Saturday after the wall and roof of a community toilet at a chawl collapsed in suburban Bhandup, police said.

The incident happened at around 6 am on Saturday and police officials identified the two deceased as Lobaben Jetwa (42) and Babulal Dewase (45).

"A few people who were trapped under the debris were rescued by fire brigade personnel. Two of them were seriously injured and were rushed to hospital but they died while undergoing treatment," said Akhilesh Singh, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone VII.

He said that a case of accidental death had been registered and further investigation into the cause of the toilet collapse was underway.