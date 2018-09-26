You are here:
Two children killed, eight persons rescued after three-storey building collapses in Delhi's Ashok Vihar

India Press Trust of India Sep 26, 2018 12:42:36 IST

New Delhi: A three-storey building collapsed in northwest Delhi's Ashok Vihar on Wednesday, injuring at least nine people, the Delhi Fire Service said. At least two children died in the incident while several others are still feared trapped, reported NDTV.

ANI reported that out of the total eight people were rescued, three persons are in critical condition. Search and rescue operation are being carried out.

Two teams of NDRF were mobilised for rescue operations, a NDRF spokesperson said. Nine persons including 3 children rescued.

A call about the incident was received at 9.25 am and six fire tenders were rushed to the spot near Sawan Park, an officer said.

Earlier it was reported that nine people injured in the incident were rushed to a hospital.

 


