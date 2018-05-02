You are here:
Two children injured in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district after stone-pelters attack school bus

India FP Staff May 02, 2018 13:53:29 IST

Two students sustained injuries after their school bus was attacked by stone-pelters in Zavoora area of south Kashmir’s Shopian district, according to reports.

CNN-News18 reported that the bus that was attacked belonged to Rainbow International School. A case has been registered in the matter. CNN-News18 further said that the police will speak to school authorities in vulnerable areas to provide safe passage to buses carrying school children.

According to The Tribune, one of the injured was a Class II student. The injured have been rushed to SKIMS Hospital.

Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti tweeted saying that she was "shocked and angered" by the incident.

National Conference president Omar Abdullah questioned the agenda of the stone-pelters. "These attacks deserve our unequivocal condemnation and this tweet is mine," he said.


