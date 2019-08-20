Two cases of triple talaq reported from Chattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh; accused in both cases arrested

Koriya: Despite Parliament passing the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage), Bill, 2019, new cases of triple talaq were reported from Chhattisgarh and Uttar Pradesh.

In Chhattisgarh, a man, under Manendragarh police station limits of Koriya district, was arrested for thrashing his pregnant wife and giving her triple talaq.

"The victim was beaten up by her in-laws and husband. A case has been registered under Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act,2019 and relevant sections of Indian Penal Code (IPC)," said Sanket Banjate, investigating officer.

The victim, named Uzma Parveen said, "Since last 5 years I was being mistreated by my in-laws and husband. I was beaten up and my husband gave me triple talaq. When I told him he will have to give me money for our children, he refused, threatened me and threw me out. I am pregnant."

In Uttar Pradesh, the charred body of a woman was found at her in-law's place in a village under Bhinga police station limits on Monday.

Her family claimed that "she was given triple talaq by her husband".

Father of the deceased said, "My daughter had been given triple talaq by her husband a month ago, over the phone. Later he had said that he is ready to take her in as his wife only after 'halala'. Now she is dead."

VC Dubey, ASP said, "FIR registered, body sent for postmortem. Teams formed to arrest the accused."

The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill 2019, which criminalises instant 'triple talaq' among Muslims and attracts a jail term of three years for the husband came into force on 1 August. The parliament on 30 July gave nod to the bill.