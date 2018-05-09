You are here:
Two BSF jawans killed, two civilians injured in IED blast at army outpost in Imphal

India FP Staff May 09, 2018 16:26:04 IST

A Improvised Explosive Device (IED) blast in Imphal, Manipur on Wednesday afternoon killed two Border Security Force jawans and injured two civilians, according to ANI.

Representational image. PTI

According to CNN News18, the blast occurred near the main road of the BSF sector headquarters Koirengi campus killing the two men on duty.

Speaking to Scroll, Imphal East Police chief, K Meghachandra said, "Two jawans succumbed to their injuries in the hospital while a woman and a shopkeeper has been injured in the attack".

None of Manipur’s militant groups have claimed the attack so far, the report added.

This is the second attack on security personnel in a week in the state.

On Tuesday, a jawan of Assam Rifles was injured as two grenades were lobbed at the office of the military unit by unidentified men in Imphal.

Last year, four people including an Assam Rifles jawan, were injured in an IED explosion in a busy commercial locality of Imphal.

In November 2017, an IED bomb blast in Chandel district of Manipur near the India-Myanmar border killed two Assam Rifles jawans namely Indra Singh and Sohalal. The explosion also led to the deaths of six others.

With inputs from agencies 


