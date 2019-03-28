Two bodies recovered from site of encounter between terrorists, security forces at Shopian, search operations underway

Shopian: Two bodies were recovered following the encounter that broke out between terrorists and security forces in Keller area of Shopian district in the wee hours of Thursday, officials said.

The identities of the deceased are yet to be ascertained.

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Army and Jammu and Kashmir police had launched a joint operation to nab or eliminate the terrorists.

A search operation is currently underway in the area.

Further details are awaited.

Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.