Two Assam Rifles personnel injured in attack by suspected Naga armed group near Kohima

Kohima: A commander and a jawan of the Assam Rifles were injured when a suspected Naga armed group attacked their base camp near Mon town early on Wednesday, Assam Rifles sources said.

The armed group attacked the base camp of the paramilitary force at Lampong Shanghah village, about 15 kilometres away from Mon district, at around 2 am and the security force retaliated.

While the jawan manning the sentry post was grievously injured, the commander in the rank of a major sustained minor bullet injury, they said.

The jawan was airlifted to Jorhat army camp in Assam for treatment, while the condition of the officer is stable.

There is no report of any casualty on the other side, they said.