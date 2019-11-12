You are here:
Twitterrati finds this comedian's Indian wedding card so 'honest' that it has gone viral

Nov 12, 2019

A comedian’s ‘honest’ wedding card has gone viral on Twitter. The invitation card, created by popular comedian Akshar Pathak, takes a jibe at the archetypal North Indian wedding.

The hysterical parody invite begins with addressing a proposed match between 'Sharma ji ka ladka' and 'Verma ji ki ladki', poking fun at the recent craze of wedding hashtag — which is #ShaVerma.

The card then mentions hilarious lines like "Humne kitna kharcha kiya, just look at this extravagant wedding card, Ambani se kam nahin hai hum" (We have spent so much, just look at this extravagant wedding card, we are no less than Ambani)

While the postscript is the most hillarious part of the invite: "No gifts please, give cash only. Hum 18 juicer mixer grinder ka kya karenge (What will we do with 18 juicer mixer grinders?)"

Pathak's post went viral in no time and garnered varied reactions on social media. Many found this relatable and accurate. Someone even suggested that the comedian missed or should have added the menu of the reception to make the parody invite funnier. While another pointed out a typing error. 

