Twitterrati finds this comedian's Indian wedding card so 'honest' that it has gone viral

A comedian’s ‘honest’ wedding card has gone viral on Twitter. The invitation card, created by popular comedian Akshar Pathak, takes a jibe at the archetypal North Indian wedding.

The hysterical parody invite begins with addressing a proposed match between 'Sharma ji ka ladka' and 'Verma ji ki ladki', poking fun at the recent craze of wedding hashtag — which is #ShaVerma.

The card then mentions hilarious lines like "Humne kitna kharcha kiya, just look at this extravagant wedding card, Ambani se kam nahin hai hum" (We have spent so much, just look at this extravagant wedding card, we are no less than Ambani)

While the postscript is the most hillarious part of the invite: "No gifts please, give cash only. Hum 18 juicer mixer grinder ka kya karenge (What will we do with 18 juicer mixer grinders?)"

An honest wedding card. Please RSVP pic.twitter.com/0lyXDyyQPe — Akshar (@AksharPathak) November 11, 2019

Pathak's post went viral in no time and garnered varied reactions on social media. Many found this relatable and accurate. Someone even suggested that the comedian missed or should have added the menu of the reception to make the parody invite funnier. While another pointed out a typing error.

Saath mein menu chaap toh easy hota decide karna https://t.co/Ph08UhEvOY — Joruto Jozumaki (@Eddysirsat) November 11, 2019

Disappointed to not see “aao aao” with Shahrukh and Amrish puri picture — Neytiri (@runjhunmehrotra) November 11, 2019

Why does it feel that the typist is a bengali .. 'ka ladki' ??? — shilpi tewari (@shilpitewari) November 11, 2019

Toooo real. Also #ShaVermala for shaadi ka card — Rajvi Desai (@RajviDesai31) November 11, 2019

Thanks for providing template for my sister's wedding. Regards, Verma Ji ka chota ladka — Shashank Verma (@iVermaShashank) November 11, 2019

You missed that go to venue page 'Mintu ke papa'. — bharat singh (@ks_bharat) November 11, 2019