Twitter ordered by EC to remove all tweets on 2019 Lok Sabha elections exit polls

Election Commission of India has ordered Twitter India to remove all the tweets related to 2019 Lok Sabha elections exit polls.

This comes a day after it was reported that the ECI has received complaints against three media houses with respect to displaying poll surveys, predicting results of Lok Sabha elections.

ECI had sought an explanation from these media houses as to why action should not be taken against them for the violation of the provision of Section 126A of Representation of People Act.

The Commission had also sought response within 48 hours from these media houses.

Section 126 of the Representation of the People, 1951, prohibits displaying any election matter by means, inter alia, of television or similar apparatus, during a period of 48 hours before the hour fixed for conclusion of poll in a constituency.

It also says that no person shall conduct any exit poll and publish or publicise by means of the print or electronic media or disseminate in any other manner, whatsoever, the result of an exit poll during such period, as may be notified by the Election Commission in this regard.

In case of a general election, the period may commence from the beginning of the hours fixed for the poll on the first day of poll and continue till half an hour after closing of the poll in all the States and Union Territories.

Seven-phase Lok Sabha polls began on April 11 and will conclude on May 19. The counting of votes will be done on May 23.

