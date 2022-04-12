Twitter handles propagating anti-India hashtags, demanding 'free Kashmir' found to be operating from Pakistan, Afghanistan

Propagating anti-India and anti-US themes, the Twitter handles flagged are active from various cities in Pakistan like Karachi, Rawalpindi and others

New Delhi: Some Twitter handles promoting inflammatory hashtags like '#IndianMuslimsUnderAttack' and '#IndianMuslimGenocideAlert' have been found to be operating from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Turkey amid reports of communal tension from parts of the country during the time of Ram Navami and Ramzan.

In a clear case of Pakistani disinformation machinery, most accounts tweeting with the hashtag '#IndianMuslimsUnderAttack' don’t belong to India. Another hashtag '#IndianMuslimGenocideAlert' is being run from the US, Bangladesh, Middle East and Pakistan, apart from Indian handles. These handles are tweeting the same images and texts, and seems like a toolkit conspiracy.

In some of the posts, they even call for 'free Kashmir' and rage against Vivek Agnihotri's much acclaimed Bollywood film 'The Kashmir Files' that showcased the exodus of the Kashmiri Pandits in the early 1990s.

Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla also took note of this and tweeted, "Concerted effort to spread propaganda by Pak disinformation machinery using #IndianMuslimsUnderAttack which is being tweeted from Pak & Afg! Sadly some in India who always echo Pak narrative on 370,CAA,ISLAMOPHOBIA leaving no stone unturned too. Digvijaya’s fake picture today!"

Concerted effort to spread propaganda by Pak disinformation machinery using #IndianMuslimsUnderAttack which is being tweeted from Pak & Afg! Sadly some in India who always echo Pak narrative on 370,CAA,ISLAMOPHOBIA leaving no stone unturned too Digvijaya’s fake picture today ! pic.twitter.com/TqnHq4UMj5 — Shehzad Jai Hind (@Shehzad_Ind) April 12, 2022

This comes at a time when India has hoped for peace and stability in Pakistan, which in the last couple of weeks saw the Imran Khan government uproot constitution and legislative processes for political gains.

Congratulating newly elected Pakistan Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted, "Congratulations to H. E. Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on his election as the Prime Minister of Pakistan. India desires peace and stability in a region free of terror, so that we can focus on our development challenges and ensure the well-being and prosperity of our people."

Congratulations to H. E. Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on his election as the Prime Minister of Pakistan. India desires peace and stability in a region free of terror, so that we can focus on our development challenges and ensure the well-being and prosperity of our people. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 11, 2022

In reply, Sharif said Pakistan too desires “peaceful and cooperative” ties, but referred to Jammu and Kashmir as an “outstanding” dispute.

"Thank you Premier Narendra Modi for felicitations. Pakistan desires peaceful & cooperative ties with India. Peaceful settlement of outstanding disputes including Jammu & Kashmir is indispensable. Pakistan's sacrifices in fighting terrorism are well-known. Let's secure peace and focus on socio-economic development of our people," Sharif tweeted.

