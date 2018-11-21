Twitter 'anti-Brahminical row': Congress says 'we are the new Jews of India'; Rajnath Singh promises action

Home Minister Rajnath Singh has said that the government is in talks with Twitter and “strong action will be initiated” after a picture of Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey holding a purportedly 'anti-Brahmin' poster went viral and sparked a social media outrage. Meanwhile, the Congress questioned why Dorsey is being blamed.

The photograph was tweeted by a journalist, who shared the picture.

During Twitter CEO @jack's visit here, he & Twitter's Legal head @vijaya took part in a round table with some of us women journalists, activists, writers & @TwitterIndia's @amritat to discuss the Twitter experience in India. A very insightful, no-words-minced conversation 😊 pic.twitter.com/LqtJQEABgV — Anna MM Vetticad (@annavetticad) November 18, 2018

The class-specific tweet seemed to have offended many Indians, reported PTI. The Congress meanwhile tweeted saying that "anti-Brahminism is the reality of Indian politics." Spokesperson Manish Tewari also said that the anti-Brahminism got accentuated in the North after "Mandalisation of Indian politics." Tewari further said, "We are the new Jews of India and we should just learn to live with it."

Why blame @CreatorOfTwitt . Anti Bhrahmisam is the reality of Indian politics. Got accentuated in the North post Mandalisation of Indian politics . We are the new Jews of India and we should just learn to live with it . pic.twitter.com/mYXcgt9hx3 — Manish Tewari (@ManishTewari) November 20, 2018

Twitter, in a statement, said it had hosted a closed-door discussion with a group of women journalists and change makers from India to better understand their experience about the social media platform.

One of the participants shared her experience as a Dalit woman and at the conclusion of the session, gifted a poster to Jack, a Twitter spokesperson said. "The sentiments expressed on the poster do not reflect the views of Twitter as a company or Jack as the CEO, and we regret that this picture has detracted from an otherwise insightful trip to India," the spokesperson added.

The spokesperson said Twitter is a platform where "marginalised voices can be seen and heard, but we also have a public commitment to being apolitical. We realise that this photo may not accurately represent that commitment".

Despite Twitter’s public statements, several users seemed unconvinced with many questioning why the CEO of a large company would hold such a poster.

Twitter, which has over 300 million monthly active users, counts India as among its largest markets. It has a large number of Indian politicians on its platform, who engage regularly with the public and extensively use it around elections.

With inputs from PTI