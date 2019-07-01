Twenty killed as minibus falls in to gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district; rescue operation underway

Jammu: At least 20 passengers were killed when a minibus rolled down a hilly road and fell into a deep gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district on Monday, a senior police officer said.

The bus, which was on its way to Kishtwar from Keshwan, skidded off the road at Sirgwari and rolled down into the gorge around 7.30 am.

Bodies of 20 passengers have been recovered so far, IGP, Jammu, MK Sinha, told PTI. Earlier, police officials had said that 24 people have been killed in the accident.

The rescue operation is going on, he said.

