Twelve killed as thunderstorm lashes parts of Uttar Pradesh; Etawah and Mathura among worst hit areas

India FP Staff May 10, 2018 12:54:10 IST

At least 12 people were killed from a thunderstorm which lashed parts of Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday, officials said.

"Four deaths were reported from Etawah, three from Mathura, one death each from Agra, Aligarh, Firozabad and Kanpur Rural last night," Principal Secretary Information Avanish Awasthi told PTI.

Another death was reported earlier in the evening from Hathras district, where a 15-year-old boy was struck by lightning while returning from the fields in Mohabbatpura village. A hailstorm also struck Hathras in the evening.

Vehicles ride past during a dust storm in Mathura on Wednesday. PTI

Four people were injured as severe winds and rain lashed parts of Etawah district. Strong winds also hit the state capital.

Awasthi said district magistrates have been asked to distribute relief among the storm-hit people immediately.

Thunderstorms and lightning on 2 and 3 May had killed at least 134 people and injured more than 400 in five states, the Home Ministry had said.

Uttar Pradesh was the hardest hit with 80 deaths, most of them in Agra district.

About 100 people were killed then in the state as mud houses collapsed, trees were uprooted and electricity cables snapped.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had faced criticism then for not heading back immediately from the Karnataka election campaign, as news of the casualties poured in from his own state.

Since the 2-3 May thunderstorm, the India Meteorological Department had issued more bad weather alerts for northern India states.

Parts of Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan, and Delhi experienced rain and strong winds on Tuesday.

With inputs from PTI


Updated Date: May 10, 2018 12:54 PM

