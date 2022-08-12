Tweet shows condom ad in Delhi metro over women’s seat, internet reacts

In a tweet shared on Thursday, a picture showed a condom ad over a women's seat. One user points out that Delhi Metro’s progressive attitude comes in contrast to Indians’ view on sex education

In India talking about sex openly is still considered a taboo. While India is the country with the second largest population in the world, talking about contraceptives here is also much of a taboo.

So when Delhi Metro put up an advertisement of condoms over ladies' seats, it was bound to attract some kind of reaction.

The advertisement, put up in good faith, promotes use of contraceptives like condoms and it is placed over a women’s seat in Delhi metro.

The picture was shared on Twitter by journalist Abhishek Anand, who captioned it, “Oh Delhi Metro. You have become very progressive? Ad for condom over women's seat? It's not your fault. But you should know that this is a country where there are rules for not showing condom ads on TV during the day.”

Anand was trying to point out the dichotomy of being progressive in a country where people are still not comfortable talking about sex education.

Shared on Thursday, the tweet has attracted varied reactions from users.

One person questioned Anand’s tweet and commented, “Condom advertisement is a big part of overall sex education. Chahte kya ho? Ki hum sex karna chhod de aur ek sanyaasi bann jaye? (Do you want us to stop having sex and become celibate?)”

Another user commented, “I don't think it is wrong. It's creating awareness among couples to be more aware to control the population. When Shaktimaan (Mukesh Khanna) said that if any girl says ‘I wanna have sex then understand who she is ?’ Many people trolled him. So in this case as well there should be no issue.”

It should be noted that according to the National Family Health Survey-5 (2019-2021), less than one in ten men use condoms in India, while nearly four in ten women undergo sterilisation to avoid pregnancy.

The latest data released also showed that female sterilisation continues to be on the rise, including in urban India.

While condom use in urban India is better than rural parts, the overall trend is vastly similar. Only 7.6 percent men in rural India and 13.6 percent men in urban India use condoms, while 38.7 percent women in rural India and 36.3 percent in urban India underwent sterilisation.

